Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling girlfriend gets probation

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago
A Dayton man who was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling his girlfriend will get probation.

Victor Rene Ramirez, 33, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Skelton to up to five years of probation for strangulation and domestic violence.

The charges stem from July 10, 2023, when police were called to Elsmere Avenue for a woman reporting she was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and child’s father, identified as Ramirez, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said that during the assault she was choked and that Ramirez repeatedly bit her on the arm and hit her on the leg.

Ramirez was present when police arrived and was taken into custody.

