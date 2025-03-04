Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling girlfriend pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Those charges could carry fines of up to $6,000, a jail term of up to 180 days and between six and 18 months in prison, followed by up to five years of probation or parole.

As part of the deal, one count of rape was dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 31.

Ramirez was charged after an incident July 10, 2023, when police responded to Elsmere Avenue when a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and child’s father, identified as Ramirez, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

She said that during the assault, he repeatedly bit her on the arm and hit her on the leg, and said that she was choked.

Ramirez was present when police arrived and was taken into custody.