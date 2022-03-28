Dayton police investigating weekend homicide

Dayton police are investigating a homicide after officers were called to the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
Around 1:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle crashing into a tree near North Broadway Street and Harvard Boulevard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A bullet was reportedly found at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
