Dayton man accused of shooting man in the back of the head convicted of murder

On July 26, 2021, Walters’ brother reportedly drove him to an alley behind a Brandt Street home. Walters got out of the vehicle and shot at 45-year-old George Smith, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. One of the bullets knocked a hat off Smith’s head.

Walters reportedly shot Smith in the back of the head when Smith tried to flee, knocking him unconscious, according to court records.

Smith was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. He died a few weeks later from his injuries.

A 911 caller identified Walters as her uncle and the victim as her husband, according to dispatch records.

The initial investigation indicated Walters and Smith were having a disagreement over money, according to Dayton police.