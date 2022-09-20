Dayton man accused of shooting man in the back of the head convicted of murder

A Dayton man was convicted of murder after he reportedly shot his niece’s husband in the back of the head in an alley last year.
Earlier this month, Raymond Scott Walters, 65, was convicted of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He was convicted of the charges after changing his plea to no contest.
An additional count of felonious assault as well as improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises charges were dismissed.
Walters is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28. He faces 15 years to life on each murder conviction, according to court documents.
On July 26, 2021, Walters’ brother reportedly drove him to an alley behind a Brandt Street home. Walters got out of the vehicle and shot at 45-year-old George Smith, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. One of the bullets knocked a hat off Smith’s head.
Walters reportedly shot Smith in the back of the head when Smith tried to flee, knocking him unconscious, according to court records.
Smith was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. He died a few weeks later from his injuries.
A 911 caller identified Walters as her uncle and the victim as her husband, according to dispatch records.
The initial investigation indicated Walters and Smith were having a disagreement over money, according to Dayton police.
