Dayton man accused of shooting man twice in the leg indicted

A Dayton man was indicted Wednesday who is accused of shooting another man twice in the leg last month before the victim fled and crashed his car.
Walter James Bell, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Police and medics responded around 12:30 a.m. April 14 to Interstate 75 North near Main Street after a man called 911 to say his nephew was shot and on the highway.
The victim told detectives the shooting happened after he pulled his car into a parking lot at a housing complex on Danner Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in court.
“He said he was approached by the suspect Walter James Bell Jr. and a second suspect,” the affidavit read. “[The
victim] said Bell produced a handgun and started shooting at him.”
The victim drove away but later crashed his car.
The suspect and victim are known to each other, and the victim told detectives he was “100% certain” of Bell’s identity, according to court records.
Bell remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.