One found shot in car on I-75, reportedly shot at by another vehicle

Police and medics responded to northbound Interstate 75 near Main Street in Dayton after one person was shot early Friday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, at 1:16 a.m. a 9-1-1 caller said that their nephew had been shot by someone in another vehicle, and was on the highway.
Emergency crews responded to I-75, and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
In scanner traffic, police said that the victim may have been shot elsewhere then drove onto the highway before calling for help.
They also said the victim was transported to the hospital.
