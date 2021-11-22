Dayton man charged with vehicular manslaughter in motorcyclist’s death

A Dayton man was charged Monday in connection to a crash in April that killed a Harrison Twp. motorcyclist in Dayton.
Stephon Anthony Herron, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 8 in Dayton Municipal Court for vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor.
Herron is accused of following too closely when he rear-ended a motorcycle shortly after 9 p.m. April 26 with a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck while headed south on North Gettysburg Avenue just before the Kammer Avenue intersection, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The pickup struck a 2006 Honda Shadow driven by 25-year-old Cody Kelly. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries a week later, police said.
Kelly had stopped his motorcycle for a hit-and-run crash that just happened, according to a report on that crash.
The driver of a vehicle of unknown make and model pulled out of the Family Dollar lot at 1028 Gettysburg Ave. and struck the rear passenger side of a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by a 25-year-old Dayton man.
The collision caused the Chrysler to go into the oncoming lanes of traffic, which led Kelly to quickly hit the brakes on his motorcycle before he was struck.
No one was injured in the hit-and-run crash, which remains unsolved.
