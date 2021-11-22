Dayton man charged with vehicular manslaughter in motorcyclist’s death

The driver of a vehicle of unknown make and model pulled out of the Family Dollar lot at 1028 Gettysburg Ave. and struck the rear passenger side of a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by a 25-year-old Dayton man.

The collision caused the Chrysler to go into the oncoming lanes of traffic, which led Kelly to quickly hit the brakes on his motorcycle before he was struck.

No one was injured in the hit-and-run crash, which remains unsolved.