Dayton man gets 25 years in prison for coercing minors, producing child sexual abuse material

The release said that in summer 2023 and spring 2024, Jewett communicated with adolescent girls online through a virtual world and social networking website, sending them explicit videos and asking for explicit videos in return.

He was on supervised release at the time for similar prior offenses, including local convictions for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

In addition, the release said Jewett lied about his registered address and possessed cell phones, which violated his probation.

He was charged in federal court in July 2024 and pleaded guilty in October 2024.