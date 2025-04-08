Dayton man gets 25 years in prison for coercing minors, producing child sexual abuse material

A Dayton man has been sentenced in federal court to decades in prison for coercing two minors online and producing child sexual abuse material.

Christopher Jewett, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Newman to 25 years in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The release said that in summer 2023 and spring 2024, Jewett communicated with adolescent girls online through a virtual world and social networking website, sending them explicit videos and asking for explicit videos in return.

He was on supervised release at the time for similar prior offenses, including local convictions for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

In addition, the release said Jewett lied about his registered address and possessed cell phones, which violated his probation.

He was charged in federal court in July 2024 and pleaded guilty in October 2024.

