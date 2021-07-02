Dayton man indicted for murder in death of homeless man

Donnie Donelle Tunstall is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence; each charge carries a three-year firearm specification. He also is charged with carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Tunstall is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Daniel Burch June 22 in the area of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.