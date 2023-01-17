dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man faces involuntary manslaughter charges in 2020 Troy death

TROY – A Miami County grand jury has indicted a Dayton man on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs, a fentanyl-related compound, in the December 2020 death of a man in Troy.

Jamell M. Carter, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in county Common Pleas Court on the charges. Carter chose to stand mute on the involuntary manslaughter charge and pleaded not guilty on the trafficking in drugs charge, said defense lawyer Jose Lopez of Troy.

The indictments involve the Dec. 12, 2020, death of Nicholas M. Walker, 29, at a Troy apartment. Carter previously had been charged in the death almost a year ago in county Municipal Court and subsequently indicted, but the case was dismissed by prosecutors reserving the right to refile the case.

Judge Stacy Wall said Carter could face up to 16.5 years in prison on the charges.

Carter was released on a recognizance bond with conditions including an order prohibiting contact with the victims representative or family. A jury trial was scheduled later Tuesday for Feb. 7 in Wall’s court.

