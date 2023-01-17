Dayton man faces involuntary manslaughter charges in 2020 Troy death

Jamell M. Carter, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in county Common Pleas Court on the charges. Carter chose to stand mute on the involuntary manslaughter charge and pleaded not guilty on the trafficking in drugs charge, said defense lawyer Jose Lopez of Troy.

The indictments involve the Dec. 12, 2020, death of Nicholas M. Walker, 29, at a Troy apartment. Carter previously had been charged in the death almost a year ago in county Municipal Court and subsequently indicted, but the case was dismissed by prosecutors reserving the right to refile the case.