‘Senseless violence we don’t need:’ Two killed; seven injured over violent weekend in Dayton

Violence begins Saturday

The string of violence started early Saturday with a stabbing.

A Dayton man died as the result of a stabbing incident at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue.

According to Dayton police, around 5:50 a.m., an argument between 27-year-old Lawrence Bell and his girlfriend escalated until the girlfriend stabbed her partner once in the chest. Bell then ran outside where he succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was arrested that morning, but has been released, and has claimed she acted in self-defense, Johns said.

Police had been to the residence earlier in the evening after getting a call that Bell had been threatening suicide.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Man killed found by Uber driver

Another Dayton man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on West Third Street. Police say the victim was there to meet someone, at which point he was shot several times. His body was found by an Uber driver around 8:30 that morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as as 34-year-old Marc Giles-Sims from Dayton.

Food truck incident

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday a person was shot in the leg at a food truck at 418 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District.

A man leaving a bar in the Oregon District cut the line at the food truck and then left after an argument, Johns said. Shortly after he returned on foot.

The suspect went to the front of the food truck and pulled out a handgun with a laser sight and open fired on a group of people, Johns said. He reportedly fired six rounds, hitting a person in the leg.

Police are looking for the suspect, TyShaun Wilson, Johns said. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Drive-by shooting

At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a drive-by shooting took place in the 100 block of Dover Street in east Dayton. An unidentified suspect in a black vehicle drove by the residence and allegedly fired one shot. The victim was sent to Miami Valley Hospital.

The victim was on house arrest for weapons charges and had an ongoing dispute with other people in the neighborhood, police said.

Hillcrest shooting

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a shooting at first reported on Ravenwood Drive involved a vehicle located at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Hillcrest Avenue. According to police, two men were inside the vehicle when the suspect came up and shot one of the men inside the car. One victim is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

Grand Avenue shooting

Lastly, a shooting just before 3 p.m. Sunday involved a fight between two men that escalated into gunfire. Crews were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue at around 2:44 p.m. Both are in stable condition.

Johns urged anyone with information on the shootings or stabbing to reach out to police.

“We definitely cannot do it by ourselves,” he said. “We solve more cases by someone calling in and giving information and getting involved.”

People can submit a tip to the Dayton Police Department by calling 937-333-COPS (2677). They can submit a tip anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

The string of shootings on top of other cases — including the fatal stabbing and search for a missing woman, Cierra Chapman — have an impact on officers individually but also as a department.

“As someone told me Saturday, our check engine light’s on,” Johns said. “Because they’re investigating the shootings, these homicides...A lot of this stuff is just really senseless violence that we don’t need.”