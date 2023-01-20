Dayton man indicted after shots-fired call leads to brief standoff

She said she agreed to meet McLean to drop off his dog, but that he shot at her as she was leaving. Her car had two bullet holes, including one that went through the passenger seat next to where she was sitting while driving, the affidavit stated.

“She said the suspect then called her and texted her saying he was going to kill her,” the document read.

Three people were inside the house on West Norman Street when officers arrived. The first to come out was a man who was not taken into custody.

“A short time later the suspect from the shots-fired call [later identified as McLean] did come out of the house on his own and was taken into custody,” said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson said.

However, a woman inside the house who had warrants for weapons violations refused to come out. SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and the woman did come out and was taken into custody after more than three hours.

Police, who had a search warrant, then were able to go inside the house, where they found the purple handgun, according to the affidavit.

McLean remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.