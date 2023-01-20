dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man indicted after shots-fired call leads to brief standoff

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago

A man indicted Friday is accused of firing shots at a woman last week after she dropped off his dog, which resulted in a more than three-hour standoff with Dayton police.

Shawn Michael McLean, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year firearm specifications, plus having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 11 on a shots-fired call with the suspect inside a house in the 100 block of West Norman Avenue, just off North Main Street.

A woman said she gave McLean a ride to a job interview in Vandalia but that he became angry when he saw her talking to another man even though she said McLean was only a friend. She left McLean in Vandalia when she saw he was armed with a purple handgun, but she still had his dog in her car, according to an affidavit.

She said she agreed to meet McLean to drop off his dog, but that he shot at her as she was leaving. Her car had two bullet holes, including one that went through the passenger seat next to where she was sitting while driving, the affidavit stated.

“She said the suspect then called her and texted her saying he was going to kill her,” the document read.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Man shoots at woman who drops off dog before Dayton standoff

Three people were inside the house on West Norman Street when officers arrived. The first to come out was a man who was not taken into custody.

“A short time later the suspect from the shots-fired call [later identified as McLean] did come out of the house on his own and was taken into custody,” said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson said.

However, a woman inside the house who had warrants for weapons violations refused to come out. SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and the woman did come out and was taken into custody after more than three hours.

Police, who had a search warrant, then were able to go inside the house, where they found the purple handgun, according to the affidavit.

McLean remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man convicted of 4 murders sentenced to life in prison for Butler Twp...
2
Columbus woman charged federally in kidnapping of twin infant boys
3
Indianapolis man charged in deadly I-70 crash in Preble County
4
Victims share stories of money lost to convicted Miami County financial...
5
Dispute over cheese on burger leads to violent Butler Twp. arrest

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top