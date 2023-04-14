Dayton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in deadly shooting

Brown’s co-defendant, 18-year-old TyeJuan A. Johnson of Dayton, was acquitted in February of murder and other charges in Render’s death.

Johnson, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, had been accused of providing the firearm used by Brown.

Following a bench trial, Skelton wrote in his verdict that prosecutors “failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all the essential elements” of the charges and ordered Johnson’s immediate release from custody.

In addition to prison time, Brown must pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses plus faces a fine up to $20,000.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.