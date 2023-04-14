BreakingNews
Dayton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in deadly shooting
A 19-year-old from Dayton faces up to 16½ years in prison in the March 2022 death of a Dayton man found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle.

Chandler Lamar Brown Jr. will be sentenced May 2 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton after he pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in addition to three-year and five-year firearm specifications.

Brown was slated to go to trial starting Monday for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two weapons violations in the March 28 death of 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton. As part of his plea via a bill of information the other charges were dismissed.

Police responded early March 26 to the 1100 block of North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard in Dayton after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. When officers arrived they found a crashed vehicle and an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds inside. The victim, later identified as Render, succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Brown’s co-defendant, 18-year-old TyeJuan A. Johnson of Dayton, was acquitted in February of murder and other charges in Render’s death.

Johnson, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, had been accused of providing the firearm used by Brown.

Following a bench trial, Skelton wrote in his verdict that prosecutors “failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all the essential elements” of the charges and ordered Johnson’s immediate release from custody.

In addition to prison time, Brown must pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses plus faces a fine up to $20,000.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

