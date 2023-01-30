Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

TyeJuan A. Johnson, 18, was facing two counts each of murder (proximate result) and felonious assault, as well as one count each of discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Richard Skelton wrote in the verdict the state “failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all the essential elements” of the charges. He ordered Johnson to be immediately released from custody.