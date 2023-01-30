BreakingNews
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

Crime & Law
By
24 minutes ago

A man facing murder charges in the death of a Dayton man found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle was found not guilty of all charges last week.

TyeJuan A. Johnson, 18, was facing two counts each of murder (proximate result) and felonious assault, as well as one count each of discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Richard Skelton wrote in the verdict the state “failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all the essential elements” of the charges. He ordered Johnson to be immediately released from custody.

ExploreRELATED: Investigation indicates Dayton homicide not random; victim ID’d

This publication has reached out to Johnson’s defense, as well as the prosecution, for statements on the verdict. We will update this story once we have received responses.

Johnson was one of two people charged in an incident where a man was found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Dayton last March. Medics transported 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police. Render died from injuries two days later, on March 28.

Chandler Lamar Brown, 19, is scheduled to go to trial on April 17 for two counts of murder (proximate result) and felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Brown’s defense declined to comment at this time.

ExploreRELATED: 2nd man indicted in deadly shooting of man found in crashed vehicle

In Other News
1
Sunday night shooting in Dayton under investigation
2
Tips led to Middletown bank robbery suspect’s arrest; bond set at $250K
3
One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies
4
Victim in fiery Huber Heights crash dies; driver could face more...
5
Prosecutor: Indicted Riverside parents ‘starving these children’

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top