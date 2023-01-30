Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

A man facing murder charges in the death of a Dayton man found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle was found not guilty of all charges last week.
TyeJuan A. Johnson, 18, was facing two counts each of murder (proximate result) and felonious assault, as well as one count each of discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Judge Richard Skelton wrote in the verdict the state “failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all the essential elements” of the charges. He ordered Johnson to be immediately released from custody.
This publication has reached out to Johnson’s defense, as well as the prosecution, for statements on the verdict. We will update this story once we have received responses.
Johnson was one of two people charged in an incident where a man was found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Dayton last March. Medics transported 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police. Render died from injuries two days later, on March 28.
Chandler Lamar Brown, 19, is scheduled to go to trial on April 17 for two counts of murder (proximate result) and felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Brown’s defense declined to comment at this time.
