Dayton man sentenced for 2nd attempted murder conviction

Shaquille Phillip Shackleford was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Moraine in the early morning hours of May 8, 2020, when he got into a dispute with another passenger, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

When the woman driving the car tried to intervene, Shackleford pulled out a gun “and fired multiple rounds in to the back of the driver’s seat, striking the victim. The victim was left paralyzed,” the prosecutor’s office stated in a release.