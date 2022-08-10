dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man sentenced to 21 years to life for 2020 fatal shooting

Jeremy Murphy Sr. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
A Dayton man has been sentenced to a total of 21 years to life in prison for the shooting death of another man in 2020.

Jeremy Murphy Sr., 30, was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus three years each for tampering with evidence and a firearm specification, to be served consecutively, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Greg Flannagan.

Murphy was found guilty last month in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges reach back to Dec. 4, 2020, when Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Noel Court on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found William Bruce, known as Red, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and medics provided emergency care, but Bruce succumbed to his injuries.

Hours later, police responded to Murphy’s home on Hulbert Street, where he reportedly refused to come outside, leading to a standoff involving SWAT and hostage negotiation crews. After an hour or two, he came out and was taken into custody, police said.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

