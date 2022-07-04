Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting in Dayton

When officers arrived, they found William Bruce, also known as Red, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Officers and paramedics provided emergency care to Bruce, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours later, police responded to Murphy’s home on Hulbert Street, where he reportedly refused to come outside. SWAT and hostage negotiation crews responded and after an hour or two, Murphy came outside and was taken into custody, according to police.

Murphy and Bruce were acquaintances, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said at the time of the incident.