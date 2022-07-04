Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting in Dayton

A man was found guilty in the deadly shooting of another man in Dayton about a year and a half ago.
Jeremy Murphy Sr., 30, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Murphy’s trial was scheduled to start last Monday. A jury listened to witnesses, examined documents and other evidence before deliberating and reaching a verdict on Wednesday, court documents read.
On Dec. 4, 2020, Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Noel Court on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found William Bruce, also known as Red, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Officers and paramedics provided emergency care to Bruce, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Hours later, police responded to Murphy’s home on Hulbert Street, where he reportedly refused to come outside. SWAT and hostage negotiation crews responded and after an hour or two, Murphy came outside and was taken into custody, according to police.
Murphy and Bruce were acquaintances, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said at the time of the incident.