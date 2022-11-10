Dayton man sentenced to 8 years connected to car, gun theft

Crider has prior convictions for robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, both felony offenses, meaning he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty in July 2022.

This sentence will be served after he is released from his current imprisonment in Shelby County, where he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for spitting on a corrections officer when he knew he was hepatitis C positive, Parker said.

Parker said this case was part of a Department of Justice project aimed at prosecuting “the most violent offenders” called Project Safe Neighborhoods.