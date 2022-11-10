Dayton man sentenced to 8 years connected to car, gun theft

A Dayton man has been sentenced in federal court to eight years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, which he stole.
Timothy Crider, 29, of Dayton, was charged after stealing a gold Jaguar and a pink revolver in Dayton, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.
A warrant was put out for Crider’s arrest on grand theft auto and theft of a firearm.
Crider was discovered in the stolen vehicle on March 13, 2021 when police responded to a suspected overdose at the intersection of Watts Street and Burkhart Avenue in Dayton, according to court documents.
The revolver was found under the driver’s seat, and DNA reports confirmed Crider’s DNA on the weapon, Parker said.
Crider has prior convictions for robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, both felony offenses, meaning he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
He pleaded guilty in July 2022.
This sentence will be served after he is released from his current imprisonment in Shelby County, where he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for spitting on a corrections officer when he knew he was hepatitis C positive, Parker said.
Parker said this case was part of a Department of Justice project aimed at prosecuting “the most violent offenders” called Project Safe Neighborhoods.
