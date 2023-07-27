Dayton man, wanted for sexually assaulting girl, arrested in Cleveland

A Dayton man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl for two years was arrested Wednesday in Cleveland.

Augustine Rosales, 48, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) with the help of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail where he awaits extradition to Montgomery County, the marshals’ office said in a press release.

Rosales was charged last week in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of rape of a victim under 13, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, a young teen told a family member about the abuse, and the family member contacted Dayton police.

During a forensic interview, the girl said Rosales had sexually assaulted her since she was 12, and had most recently happened on July 15, documents said.

In the release, Michael D. Black, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio said, “Protecting children is a top priority of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners. Those accused of sexually assaulting children have nowhere to hide in Ohio.”

SOFAST is a task force comprised of several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Dayton Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Township Police Department, Springboro Police Department, Franklin Police Department, United States Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department, and the Xenia Police Department.