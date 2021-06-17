Dayton man wanted since February shooting now in jail

Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail after he was arrested by Dayton police, jail records show.

Blackburn had been wanted since his Feb. 19 indictment for two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and domestic violence, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.