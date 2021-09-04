Dayton police investigate shooting

Police are investigating the shooting late Friday night of a man in Dayton.
Crews were called around 10:35 p.m. to the area of Germantown and Dearborn streets on a report of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.
We are working to learn more about the shooting and will update this report.
