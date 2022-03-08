Dayton sex offender, parolee jailed in Miami County child sexual abuse case

A 48-year-old Dayton man was arrested Monday in Miami County for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The charge against Michael O. Fowler stems from incidents in December and January involving a 13-year-old, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak stated in a release.
Fowler is a registered sexual offender in Montgomery County and is on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, the sheriff said.
Fowler reportedly used a variety of social media sites to post vape pens for sale.
“He would then meet primarily juveniles to sell the vape pens and as a way of introducing himself,” the release stated.
Detectives suspect there may be other victims. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3965, ext. 3987.
Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff by clicking on the “contact us tab” and then selecting anonymous tips.
Fowler is held in the Miami County Jail.
