Dayton teen gets prison for accidentally shooting, killing friend

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton teen has been sentenced to prison in the accidental killing of his friend while playing with guns.

Manuel Antonio Perez, 18, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to two years in prison on a charge of reckless homicide, plus another three years for a firearm specification for a total of five years in prison. He will get credit for 169 days already spent in prison, court documents said.

Manuel Antonio Perez. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

He must also forfeit the handgun used in the shooting, documents said.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton teen pleads guilty in reported accidental shooting of friend

Perez was charged for the death of Tayshawn Cobb, 18 on May 21.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive. Officers found Cobb with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Emergency crews took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Further investigation found that the two teenagers were playing with firearms in the basement of Cobb’s mother’s house when the shooting happened, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Perez was arrested after the shooting and later charged.

In Other News
1
Manager of Huber Heights spa gets probation for prostitution-related...
2
Dozens of dogs removed from potential hoarding situation at New Lebanon...
3
Man who shot at Fairborn police gets more prison for assaulting...
4
Trotwood man pleads guilty in SWAT standoff during child custody...
5
Owner of Hocking Hills cabin pleads guilty in hidden camera case

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.