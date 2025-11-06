Dayton teen gets prison for accidentally shooting, killing friend

He must also forfeit the handgun used in the shooting, documents said.

Perez was charged for the death of Tayshawn Cobb, 18 on May 21.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive. Officers found Cobb with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Emergency crews took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Further investigation found that the two teenagers were playing with firearms in the basement of Cobb’s mother’s house when the shooting happened, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Perez was arrested after the shooting and later charged.