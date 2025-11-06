Dayton teen gets prison for accidentally shooting, killing friend

A Dayton teen has been sentenced to prison in the accidental killing of his friend while playing with guns.
Manuel Antonio Perez, 18, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to two years in prison on a charge of reckless homicide, plus another three years for a firearm specification for a total of five years in prison. He will get credit for 169 days already spent in prison, court documents said.
He must also forfeit the handgun used in the shooting, documents said.
Perez was charged for the death of Tayshawn Cobb, 18 on May 21.
Police responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive. Officers found Cobb with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Emergency crews took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
Further investigation found that the two teenagers were playing with firearms in the basement of Cobb’s mother’s house when the shooting happened, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Perez was arrested after the shooting and later charged.
About the Author