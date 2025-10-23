Dayton teen pleads guilty in reported accidental shooting of friend

Manuel Antonio Perez, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide in the death of Tayshawn Cobb, also 18, according to an agreement filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The plea deal

According to the agreement, Perez could face fines up to $10,000. He could also be sentenced to nine months to three years in prison for the charge plus a mandatory three-year prison term for a firearm specification, to be served beforehand.

Perez agreed to pay restitution for the cost of the burial, and to forfeit the handgun used in the shooting, court documents said.

The shooting

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. May 21 in the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive.

Crews found Cobb with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, further investigation found the two teenagers were playing with firearms in the basement of Cobb’s mother’s home when the shooting occurred.

Perez was arrested after the shooting and later charged.

What’s next?

Perez is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5.