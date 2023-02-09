Dayton woman indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

A woman indicted Thursday is accused of leaving the scene of a crash last month that claimed the life of a pedestrian whose body was found partially covered in snow in a Harrison Twp. yard near the roadway.
Tajia Tanita Moore, 42, of Dayton was issued a summons to appear for her Feb. 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of failure to stop after an accident.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded on the afternoon of Jan. 22 to a report of a deceased man found in a yard near the road in the 3500 block of West Hillcrest Avenue.
The pedestrian killed was identified as 60-year-old Ray Kennedy of Dayton by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Surveillance video in the area showed a pickup truck struck Kennedy from behind, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
“Further investigation, including physical evidence and video surveillance, identified the defendant as the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed the victim around 10:30 p.m. the night before,” according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The defendant did not stop or render any aid or assistance to the victim.”
No attorney was listed for Moore.
She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but has since been released to electronic home detention after posting $50,000 bond, records show.
About the Author