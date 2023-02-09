Dayton woman indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

Surveillance video in the area showed a pickup truck struck Kennedy from behind, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“Further investigation, including physical evidence and video surveillance, identified the defendant as the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed the victim around 10:30 p.m. the night before,” according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The defendant did not stop or render any aid or assistance to the victim.”

No attorney was listed for Moore.

She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but has since been released to electronic home detention after posting $50,000 bond, records show.