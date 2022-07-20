Dayton woman faces 5 years in New Year’s OVI crash that sent 6 to the hospital

Harris did not have a valid license and the report stated that her blood-alcohol content tested at .194, which is more than double Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

There were no passengers in the Ford driven by Waverly Dante Hawes of Dayton, who the report stated had a BAC of .238 — nearly three times Ohio’s legal driving limit. A misdemeanor OVI charge was filed against him in September 2021 in Dayton Municipal Court.

A pretrial hearing scheduled for Monday was vacated and the case closed on July 6 following the June 23 death of Hawes.

He was identified by Dayton police as the person of interest in the deadly June 23 double shooting of his live-in girlfriend Aisha Nelson, 31, and her 6-year-old daughter Harper Monroe who were found shot to death in the basement of the home they shared with Hawes in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue in Dayton.

Hawes, 32, was found dead inside a car in Falkville, Alabama, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

A sentencing date for Harris has not yet been set.