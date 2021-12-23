Hamburger icon
Deputies investigating after gunshot wound victim shows up at Kettering Health Dayton

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
A shooting is under investigation after a person arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital, with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:21 p.m. The person had been shot in the leg and the back, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The person was reportedly shot at a Harrison Twp. gas station, but it wasn’t clear which one.

A shots fired incident was also reported at 9:21 p.m. on Camden Avenue in Harrison Twp. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but multiple house and a vehicle were damaged, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the residents reportedly shot at the unknown suspect, who was in a vehicle.

The two incidents are not related, according to the sheriff’s office.

