Deputies investigating after houses, car shot in Harrison Twp.

Around 9:21 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies reported to Camden Avenue to investigate a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found multiple houses and a car damaged by gunfire, according to a media release.

Explore Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued for Riverside man

An investigation revealed unknown suspects fired shots from a vehicle in the 100 block of Camden Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the residents also shot at the vehicle and the suspect fled.