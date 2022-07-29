Deputy hit by car who shot woman ‘acted lawfully,’ grand jury finds

A grand jury on Friday returned a “no true bill, finding that under the circumstances the deputy acted lawfully,” according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road in Harrison Twp. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputy Michael Profitt initiated a traffic stop after he spotted the car. He got out of his cruiser and walked toward it when 24-year-old Brooklyn Frazier put the car in reverse and struck him before speeding off, Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.