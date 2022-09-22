dayton-daily-news logo
Details announced for OVI checkpoint in Dayton tonight

File photo

File photo

Crime & Law
1 hour ago

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force is scheduled to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton tonight.

The OVI checkpoint will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. in the area of East Third and Terry streets before moving to South Keowee and East Fifth streets.

From January 2018 to March of this year, there were 2,633 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County, including 533 in Dayton, according to Dayton police.

So far this year, there have been at least 397 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Nineteen of those crashes were fatal.

