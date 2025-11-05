Dozens of dogs removed from potential hoarding situation at New Lebanon home

At the house, they found 46 dogs and puppies and a small number of cats in “extremely poor and unsafe conditions,” the humane society said.

According to the release, there was a strong smell of ammonia from feces and urine, and the dogs suffered from ailments like overgrown nails, flea infestations and malnourishment.

“Humane society agents also noted a clear lack of ongoing veterinary care,” the release said.

The humane society said that it is providing medical attention and rehabilitation for the animals with the help and support of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Animal cruelty charges may be filed following an investigation, the release said, and the humane society urged anyone who suspects animal cruelty to report it by calling 937-262-8091 or submitting a form on the humane society website.