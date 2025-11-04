$15,000 reward offered in deadly shooting at Sugar’s Lounge in Dayton

Keyson Webb, 46, was shot and killed in the back room of bar, said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson.

Webb arrived around 2 a.m. and went into a back room where people were playing a dice game.

About 10 minutes after Webb arrived, Quandric Lavar Morris-Ogelsby arrived and also went into the backroom.

The bar had security and both men were patted down, but weapons were not found during those pat downs, Malson said.

The shooting took place about two hours later.

“Surveillance cameras show Mr. Morris-Ogelsby with a weapon in hand walking toward the area where Mr. Webb was located,” Malson said. “The actual shooting is outside of the video surveillance; however, moments after he is seen walking toward Mr. Webb with the weapon, he is seen back on camera leaving bloody footprints behind, carrying a bag and also holding a weapon.”

He reportedly went into the kitchen and took one of the security DVRs, but not the second one.

Morris-Ogelsby fled in a vehicle, which was recovered in the Middletown area.

While there were multiple people in the bar, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Webb and Morris-Ogelsby and didn’t involve a group of people, Malson said.

A warrant has been issued for Morris-Ogelsby’s arrest.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Quandric Morris-Ogelsby. On April 5, 2025, Quandric Morris-Ogelsby allegedly shot and another man at 1919 N. Main Street (Sugar’s Lounge) after a dice game inside the establishment. pic.twitter.com/HYehLMYcJc — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 4, 2025

Morris-Ogelsby has ties to Dayton, Xenia, Columbus, Houston, Texas, and Ocala, Florida, according to the FBI.

“Having the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service who can go anywhere in the nation and bring resources that we don’t have as a smaller police department is instrumental in getting an individual like this into custody,” Malson said.

Anyone with information on Morris-Ogelsby’s location can call Dayton police at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.