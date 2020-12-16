Judge denies Dayton psychologist’s attempt to suppress evidence in child porn case

In his ruling, the judge says the search warrants began with information collected from the ICAC (the internet crimes against children task force) advising that accounts were downloading and sending child pornography. The tips led to email accounts related to the accused, the judge wrote.

“The information provided to affiant include identification of images of children ages 6-12 in a state of ‘erotica.’ Two search warrants identified AOL accounts and a Gmail account belonging to the defendant associated with the above information with over 100 images downloaded and sent electronically,” the entry says.

Ramey’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, previously told media that the images are not pornographic and that the individuals are clothed. A message sent by the newspaper to the defense seeking comment about the judge’s ruling wasn’t returned.

Ramey was a longtime employee of Dayton Children’s Hospital and served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at Dayton Children’s. Ramey’s employment was terminated in August 2019, the hospital said.

A trial in the case has been scheduled for March.