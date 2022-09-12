Ex-Centerville HS teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to probation

A former Centerville High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was sentenced to probation last week.
Samuel Glenn, 33, was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions — or probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. If he violates any of his sanctions, Glenn will face a three-year prison sentence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Glenn was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
In January 2019, he was indicted on one count of sexual battery. Last month he pleaded no contest to lesser charges and was convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and furnishing alcohol to an underage person, a first-degree misdemeanor. The sexual battery charge was dismissed.
Glenn was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student as well as inappropriate conversations with other students between Jan. 14 and 15 in 2017.
“This was a consensual sexual relationship, but the consensual doesn’t matter, he was in a position of authority and no matter how you play it, it’s against the law,” Centerville police officer John Davis said following the indictment.
Glenn reportedly let students skip class and sent messages with a flirtatious nature.
Police opened an investigation in May 2017, but it was closed without charges because the student involved wasn’t participating, according to police. It was reopened after investigators received new information.
Glenn resigned from the high school in 2017.
