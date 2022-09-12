Ex-Centerville HS teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to probation

Glenn was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student as well as inappropriate conversations with other students between Jan. 14 and 15 in 2017.

“This was a consensual sexual relationship, but the consensual doesn’t matter, he was in a position of authority and no matter how you play it, it’s against the law,” Centerville police officer John Davis said following the indictment.

Glenn reportedly let students skip class and sent messages with a flirtatious nature.

Police opened an investigation in May 2017, but it was closed without charges because the student involved wasn’t participating, according to police. It was reopened after investigators received new information.

Glenn resigned from the high school in 2017.