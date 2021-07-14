Ex-Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery faces more charges

Bryan Christopher Miller, 36, of Kettering, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to seven counts of sexual battery, the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Miller is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman. His accuser is now 21, and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department, Flannagan said.