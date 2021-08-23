Fairborn woman accused of hitting woman with car in Dayton indicted

A Fairborn woman indicted Monday is accused of striking another woman with a car earlier this is month in Dayton.
Ashley Shantea Brooks, 35, was summoned to appear for her Sept. 7 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Brooks was at an apartment Aug. 9 on Elliot Avenue in Dayton with her friends. One of the women told police that Brooks became intoxicated and belligerent, which led to an argument between Brooks and a second woman, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Brooks also began to fight with a 36-year-old Dayton woman who pushed Brooks to the ground and walked away, the affidavit read.
Brooks got into her car, a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, and started it and then accelerated at the third woman, according to court records.
“The vehicle struck [the third woman] and knocked her to the ground,” the documents read. “The vehicle drove on top of [the woman’s] body with the front bumper at her chest.”
Brooks then backed up the car, got out and ran away.
The victim went to a local hospital, where she was treated for scrapes, abrasions and skin loss on her foot and lower leg, according to court records. The victim reportedly has issues walking and needs support to help care for a baby.
Brooks was arrested Aug. 13 in Trotwood and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but she has since been released on electronic home detention after bail was posted, court records show.