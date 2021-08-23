Fairborn woman accused of hitting woman with car in Dayton indicted

“The vehicle struck [the third woman] and knocked her to the ground,” the documents read. “The vehicle drove on top of [the woman’s] body with the front bumper at her chest.”

Brooks then backed up the car, got out and ran away.

The victim went to a local hospital, where she was treated for scrapes, abrasions and skin loss on her foot and lower leg, according to court records. The victim reportedly has issues walking and needs support to help care for a baby.

Brooks was arrested Aug. 13 in Trotwood and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but she has since been released on electronic home detention after bail was posted, court records show.