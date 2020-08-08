Family of Springfield men killed in 2018 renew calls for justice

Johnson is asking anyone with information about their deaths to alert police. The renewed focus on the deaths come after a Springfield man was sentenced to prison in another case that touched the family.

Jonavon McCoy was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He was accused of breaking into Cedric Holt’s home in Huber Heights with another man, zip-tying two teens and forcing them to go through the house as the men ransacked it.

One of the teens was Holt’s son. Holt was found dead in a Springfield park later that morning. His death has been ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged.

No one has been charged in Cameron’s death either and authorities have declined to say whether they believe Holt’s and Cameron’s homicides are connected.

Johnson said her family needs closure.

“I know that we will get our justice one day,” she said. “It just hurts and is heartbreaking that we have no leads in neither case. I know we have to forgive in order to heal but how when you don’t know who you’re forgiving?”

Springfield Police said there is no additional information to release about the cases at this time, but ask anyone with information to contact them.

“The Springfield Police Division does support family members who are looking for answers and seeking justice regarding their loved ones,” Springfield Police Captain Tom Zawada said. “Detectives are aware and recognize their role in providing justice for members in our community who have become victims of homicide. We encourage anyone who may have information relating to any of our unsolved homicides to reach out to the Springfield Police Division.”