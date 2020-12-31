Businessman part of Dayton corruption case faces witness tampering charges

He could not be reached for comment.

The names of the witnesses are not included in the case but Higgins has said Mike Marshall and Scott Waters, owners of United Demolition Excavation and Site Management of Dayton, were the witnesses against him. The indictment said Higgins harassed and attempted to dissuade them from testifying against him.

Higgins, Marshall and Waters could not be reached for comment.

Higgin is scheduled for trial on Feb. 8.

He is accused of diverting insurance proceeds from Assurant to his own use rather than using them for repairs to his home. The indictment alleges Higgins enlisted a company identified as U.D. in the scheme and later used his own company, ProTech in the scheme.

In a federal probe dubbed Operation Demolished Integrity federal prosecutors last year announced indictments of Higgins, former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, and former state Rep. Clayton Luckie of Dayton, former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron and her husband James Cameron, and Germantown businessman Steve Rauch.

Williams, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe, was sentenced to prison and released to home confinement earlier this year due to concerns over COVID-19 in prison.

A February Dayton Daily News investigation found that Higgins introduced Marshall to Williams, who then accepted a bribe in return for helping United Demolition get city contracts. The investigation found that Marshall was the confidential informant who recorded Williams and Higgins, although Marshall denied it.

Winburn, 46, pleaded guilty to corruptly soliciting a bribe and Luckie, 57, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Both served prison sentences.

Rauch’s Steve Rauch Inc. and Joyce Sutton Cameron’s Green Star Trucking Inc. pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy to engage in mail fraud. In exchange prosecutors agreed to dismiss all charges filed against Rauch, 65, of Germantown; Sutton Cameron, 72; and James Cameron, 82. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.

