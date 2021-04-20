Fiancé of pregnant woman shot to death in Dayton indicted for murder

Kendall Lee Hock, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and felonious assault; and one count of involuntary manslaughter, each with a three-year firearm specification; two counts of having a weapon while under disability for prior drug convictions; and two counts of violating a protection order while committing a felony.

Hock called 911 the evening of Jan. 11 and said his fiancée, later identified as 27-year-old Anjelica Ramey, accidentally shot herself in the chest. He said Ramey was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch and it went off, striking her, at their duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton. Ramey, a mother of five, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries.