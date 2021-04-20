Fiancé of pregnant woman shot to death in Dayton indicted for murder

A Dayton man was indicted Tuesday on murder charges in his pregnant fiancée’s January shooting death.
Kendall Lee Hock, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and felonious assault; and one count of involuntary manslaughter, each with a three-year firearm specification; two counts of having a weapon while under disability for prior drug convictions; and two counts of violating a protection order while committing a felony.
Hock called 911 the evening of Jan. 11 and said his fiancée, later identified as 27-year-old Anjelica Ramey, accidentally shot herself in the chest. He said Ramey was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch and it went off, striking her, at their duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton. Ramey, a mother of five, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
During his 911 call, Hock could be heard saying “stay with me baby, stay with me” and at one point cried out “baby, stay awake” while he was on the phone with a dispatcher.
However, the investigation and autopsy determined that Hock had shot the victim and that she was in the very early stages of pregnancy at the time of her killing, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Credit: Contributed
Investigators also determined that Hock had obtained the gun the day before the shooting, the release stated.
He previously was indicted on Jan. 20 for two counts of having weapons under disability for prior drug convictions and two counts of violating a protection order while committing a felony for allegedly having a gun. The protection orders were in place for a man and woman but were not connected to his fiancée, court documents show.
Hock is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 11 arrest by Dayton police.