BreakingNews
Only abortion provider in Dayton area to close doors next month
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Former Centerville HS custodian heads to prison in sexual battery case

A former Centerville High School custodian was convicted of sexual battery involving a student in 2016. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
A former Centerville High School custodian was convicted of sexual battery involving a student in 2016. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF FILE

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A former Centerville High School custodian is headed to prison in a sex abuse case involving a student.

Bryan Christopher Miller, 37, of Kettering, was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after he was convicted Aug. 19 of seven counts of sexual battery. He also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for life, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryan Miller

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Bryan Miller

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryan Miller

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Miller had faced counts of rape, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

He was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, Flannagan said previously.

ExploreRELATED: Former Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery case

Miller worked as a custodian at the high school, but he resigned effective April 1, 2021, according to minutes from the April 19m 2021, Board of Education meeting. He also was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.

The case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department.

In Other News
1
Police think shooting in Troy park was drug-related
2
Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Kettering business
3
19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting ‘revenge porn’ of teen girl
4
Pike County murders: Six years later, first trial nearly has a jury
5
Man accused of sexual relationship with Dayton teen

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top