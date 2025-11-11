Former Miamisburg Moose Lodge admin pleads guilty, gets sentence in embezzling case

The plea, the sentence

Kenneth E. Jewell, 43, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated theft, grand theft and a dozen felony counts of misuse of credit cards, according to plea documents filed Thursday.

He was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to up to five years of probation, on the conditions that he wear a GPS device for at least 90 days, not enter the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, and not have a job in which he conducts financial transactions or handles cash, according to court documents.

He will also have to pay $119,420.67 in restitution to the Moose Lodge, documents said.

The embezzlement

Jewell was accused of misusing credit cards to make many personal purchases from May 2022 to November 2024 while he was an administrator for the Miamisburg Moose Lodge at 2110 E. Central Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation began after a former lodge administrator noticed an odd withdrawal from the organization’s accounts to pay off a credit card used by the lodge. After investigating, he found many purchases of “personal and frivolous items” totaling about $158,000, a Miamisburg police report said.

The purchases included a “large amount” of DoorDash orders, plane tickets, hotel rooms, restaurant bills, electronics, a custom-made grill for over $10,000 and a trailer for just under $3,000.

The custom grill was possibly bought for a barbecue business that Jewell runs on the side, the report said.

Police said that Jewell also changed his salary without approval, giving himself a raise of $13,000 and a $15,000 bonus.