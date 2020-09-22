Governor honors UD student from Cincinnati who died from weekend injuries

The incident was originally being investigated as a hit-and-run crash, according to a crash report. However, police said Monday afternoon that Currin was found with “critical injuries under unknown circumstances.”

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective McDonald at 937-333-1141. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also said the cause and manner of Currin’s death have not been determined.

Meanwhile, during his coronavirus press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine took time to honor him. He wore a Moeller High School tie and said that he and his wife offer sympathies to the Currin family and all those who have lost a child.

Those who knew Currin also honored him.

“Mike you will be missed, it was a honor to have you as a teammate, friend and brother,” Miles McBride , a West Virginia basketball player and former teammate of Currin’s, tweeted. “Wish everyone could have been around such a selfless and generous person like you. You were truly one of a kind. Love you buddy, Rest in power."

Also, Moeller principal and basketball coach Carl Kremer told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Currin was an incredible young man who was a role model and a gift.

"The Dayton Police Department and the UD Department of Public Safety continue to collaborate on investigating the circumstances around the death of Michael Currin, 19, a first-year University of Dayton student.

"Michael was found in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 with critical injuries. There is evidence to support that Michael left campus to pick up a food order. The cause of his injuries has not been confirmed at this time and the investigation into his tragic death continues.

"While this incident occurred off campus, the University continues to prioritize the safety of the campus community. Public Safety continues to patrol campus areas and works with Dayton Police to patrol areas near campus. We encourage students to review the Crime Prevention Tips on Public Safety’s website.

"The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone with information on how Michael may have been injured to call Detective Geiger at 937-333-4616. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

“Investigations take time, and Dayton Police will provide an update when there is new information to report. The University asks everyone on campus to continue to respect the privacy of Michael’s family and pray for his family and all who knew him.”