X

University of Dayton student critically injured in off-campus incident

Centerville's Drew Thompson puts up a shot defended by Archbishop Moeller's Michael Currin March 11, 2020 in their Division I Regional boys basketball semifinal at Xavier University's Cintas Center. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Centerville's Drew Thompson puts up a shot defended by Archbishop Moeller's Michael Currin March 11, 2020 in their Division I Regional boys basketball semifinal at Xavier University's Cintas Center. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 17 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerParker Perry

A University of Dayton student who was a standout high school basketball player in Cincinnati was critically injured off campus over the weekend.

Michael Currin, 19, who played basketball at Archbishop Moeller High School, was studying business at UD. The school said in a campus-wide email Sunday that he was hospitalized and on Monday told the Dayton Daily News there was no additional information to share.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the incident.

ExploreDayton federal judge nominee approved by Senate committee

“We ask each of you to join with Michael’s family and friends to pray for his healing and recovery,” the school said.

The school also held a prayer vigil via Zoom Sunday, according to the email.

Moeller also held a vigil Sunday and the video was posted onto the Moeller Alumni Facebook page.

A speaker said that Currin suffered a traumatic head injury and is in serious condition. The speaker said that he underwent successful surgery, but that his life is in God’s hand and asked for prayers for him and his family.

Currin was a part of the Moeller 2018-2019 state champion basketball team. He was a 2020 graduate.

On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengal defensive end Sam Hubbard tweeted about Currin.

“Please keep Michael Currin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. A great young man,” he said.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.