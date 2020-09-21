University of Dayton student critically injured in off-campus incident

Moeller also held a vigil Sunday and the video was posted onto the Moeller Alumni Facebook page.

A speaker said that Currin suffered a traumatic head injury and is in serious condition. The speaker said that he underwent successful surgery, but that his life is in God’s hand and asked for prayers for him and his family.

Currin was a part of the Moeller 2018-2019 state champion basketball team. He was a 2020 graduate.

On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengal defensive end Sam Hubbard tweeted about Currin.

“Please keep Michael Currin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. A great young man,” he said.