‘I didn’t mean it,’ Hamilton murder suspect says when he sees daughter at trial

But just before the jury was led into the Butler County Common Pleas courtroom, Madden turned to the 28-year-old daughter he shared with Brewsaugh and began crying, saying “what happened to her, I didn’t mean it.”

Also part of the utterance, according to Assistant Prosecutor Michael Hon, was Madden saying “I am responsible for what happened to her. I didn’t mean it. I love you.”

Madden appeared to make a stabbing motion during the statement.

MacKayla Madden and others shaken by Madden’s admission exited the courtroom and Judge Jennifer McElfresh called a recess.

About 30 minutes later, McElfresh took the stand and Madden’s attorney Lucas Wilder said he was concerned about Madden’s mental state and did not believe he should stay in the courtroom because it would be prejudicial.

Madden continued to cry and McElfresh said she wanted to assure he had a fair trial and give him a chance to maintain his composure. Madden could be placed in a separate room to watch the trial via live stream if he cannot maintain his composure or has outbursts, which have have happened in past hearings.

Hon was able to present opening statements, but the defense chose not to. The state’s first witness was MacKayla Madden who recalled her parents’ of and on relationship for years that included a lot of fighting.

She also told the jury what she heard her father say to her minutes before before the trial was set to begin.

“I am sorry. We got into an altercation. I am basically the one who did it. Don’t hate me. I love you,” is what MacKayla Madden said she heard her father say.