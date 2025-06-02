Harrison Twp. woman gets probation in robbery, shooting case

Carpenter and her co-defendants were charged after an incident Nov. 30, 2024, when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to Miami Valley Hospital around 4:26 p.m. for a shooting victim.

The shooting victim said he med Carpenter in the 2400 block of Rugby Road to sell her marijuana, after which two men approached his vehicle with guns drawn and robbed him, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The men reportedly dragged the victim out of the vehicle and shot him in the back as he ran away. The victim’s brother, who was in the area but did not witness the shooting, took him to the hospital, records said.

Video from the area showed a Chevrolet Impala pull up to the man’s car, followed by a woman getting out, making a transaction and getting back in the car, court documents said. The Impala then pulls out of view and two man approach from that direction with guns drawn.

The video shows the men drag the victim out of his vehicle take his bag, shoot him as he ran away, the flee in the Impala, the affidavit said.

Hours later around 8:30 p.m., deputies found the Impala and tried to pull it over on North Dixie Drive near Bartley Road, but it fled, records said. Tire deflation spikes were deployed in the 5400 block of North Dixie Drive, and the Impala came to a stop near Republic Drive.

Carpenter and the two Harbors were arrested.

Jermaine Harbor was sentenced to four years and nine months to six years and three months for aggravated robbery, failure to comply and having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

Jerrell Harbor was sentenced to four to six years for a felonious assault and aggravated robbery conviction.