Huber Heights man sentenced to at least 11 years in death of 15-year-old Dayton boy

“Had defendant owned his conduct, accepted responsibility and shown remorse for his action, there could be an argument that this was out of character, he has learned from his tragic conduct, and he will not reoffend,” the state wrote. “That has not been the path he chose. He chose to deny and blame the victim.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were on an unrelated call May 13, 2021, when they reportedly found a man asking for helping and bleeding from the head. The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another victim, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies found 15-year-old J’Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman dead inside the vehicle. He reportedly was shot multiple times.

Abrams initially was indicted on four counts each of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to a bill of information for the involuntary manslaughter charge. All the murder and aggravated robbery charges, as well as three counts of felonious assault, were dismissed.