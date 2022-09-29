Huber Heights man sentenced to at least 11 years in death of 15-year-old Dayton boy

A Huber Heights man was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Dayton boy.
Earlier this month Jamie Abrams Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. As part of a plea agreement, he was facing 10 to 14 years in prison, as well as additional time under the Reagan Tokes Act. Under the law, the defendant’s sentence can be reduced or lengthened by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation based of the defendant’s behavior in prison.
Abrams was sentenced to eight years for involuntary manslaughter and three years for felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He also faces up to an additional four years under the Reagan Tokes Act.
The state sought a sentence of 14 to 16½ years, according to court documents.
“Had defendant owned his conduct, accepted responsibility and shown remorse for his action, there could be an argument that this was out of character, he has learned from his tragic conduct, and he will not reoffend,” the state wrote. “That has not been the path he chose. He chose to deny and blame the victim.”
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were on an unrelated call May 13, 2021, when they reportedly found a man asking for helping and bleeding from the head. The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another victim, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Deputies found 15-year-old J’Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman dead inside the vehicle. He reportedly was shot multiple times.
Abrams initially was indicted on four counts each of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to a bill of information for the involuntary manslaughter charge. All the murder and aggravated robbery charges, as well as three counts of felonious assault, were dismissed.
