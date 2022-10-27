Indiana man arrested in hourslong standoff in Preble County

After several hours of trying to get the man to leave the residence, tear gas was deployed and deputies found the man in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was then booked into the Preble County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is seeking additional resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic charges against the man. The investigation will be sent to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for the determination of charges.

U.S. 127 was closed in both directions for more than eight hours during the standoff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewisburg police, North Central EMS, West Manchester and Eldorado fire departments also assisted.