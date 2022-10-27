dayton-daily-news logo
X

Indiana man arrested in hourslong standoff in Preble County

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Richmond, Indiana, man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong standoff south of West Manchester in Preble County.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 p.m. to the 8400 block of U.S. 127 North to serve a warrant for robbery out of Wayne County, Indiana, after learning the wanted man was at the residence, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies determined the man, whose name was not released, was inside but refusing to come outside.

ExploreDayton man accused of beating, shooting woman in ear in Vandalia

The sheriff’s office received information from Richmond police that the suspect was considered armed and was known to carry gun and wear body armor.

The Darke County Special Response Team, which includes deputies from Preble County, and the Miami County Special Response Team also responded to the scene.

After several hours of trying to get the man to leave the residence, tear gas was deployed and deputies found the man in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was then booked into the Preble County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is seeking additional resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic charges against the man. The investigation will be sent to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for the determination of charges.

U.S. 127 was closed in both directions for more than eight hours during the standoff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewisburg police, North Central EMS, West Manchester and Eldorado fire departments also assisted.

In Other News
1
2 men dead, 2 others hurt in Hamilton shooting
2
Dayton man accused of beating, shooting woman in ear in Vandalia
3
Man accused of putting hot iron to girlfriend’s face, stomping her
4
Springfield man charged in Dayton stabbing
5
Butler County man indicted in Warren County Dunkin’ robbery

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top