Indiana man arrested in hourslong standoff in Preble County

A Richmond, Indiana, man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong standoff south of West Manchester in Preble County.
Preble County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 p.m. to the 8400 block of U.S. 127 North to serve a warrant for robbery out of Wayne County, Indiana, after learning the wanted man was at the residence, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding deputies determined the man, whose name was not released, was inside but refusing to come outside.
The sheriff’s office received information from Richmond police that the suspect was considered armed and was known to carry gun and wear body armor.
The Darke County Special Response Team, which includes deputies from Preble County, and the Miami County Special Response Team also responded to the scene.
After several hours of trying to get the man to leave the residence, tear gas was deployed and deputies found the man in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was then booked into the Preble County Jail.
The sheriff’s office is seeking additional resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic charges against the man. The investigation will be sent to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for the determination of charges.
U.S. 127 was closed in both directions for more than eight hours during the standoff, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lewisburg police, North Central EMS, West Manchester and Eldorado fire departments also assisted.
