Jail inmate who takes deputy’s gun at Dayton hospital, kills self ID’d

He was charged last Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with felony counts of trespass in a habitation and obstructing official business and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge for a Jan. 22 incident. The case was dismissed Monday.

Johnson of Dayton was undergoing treatment at the hospital just after 1 p.m. Friday when he reportedly assaulted the deputy assigned to guard him.

“The deputy persistently fought to maintain control, but unfortunately, the inmate was able to seize the deputy’s firearm and flee the premises, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement,” a statement issued Friday from the sheriff’s office read.

The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released for injuries that were not life-threatening. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed whether the deputy is on administrative leave.

One round was fired inside the hospital, said Assistant Chief Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department, which is investigating the incident. It is not clear whether the deputy or Johnson fired the shot.

No Kettering Health employees, patients or visitors were injured.

The sheriff’s office and Dayton police have not disclosed why Johnson was receiving treatment at the hospital.

After Johnson fled, Kettering Health Dayton police radioed Dayton officers who already were in the area to help find him.

Dayton police heard a gunshot from inside a house in the 100 block Squirrel Road and forced entry due to concerns about anyone inside, Henderson said.

Officers found Johnson with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at 1:40 p.m. at Kettering Health Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

There is no indication Johnson had a connection to the residence, and a witness told the Dayton Daily News that the inmate pointed a gun at a resident before entering the house.

In June 2022, a Montgomery County inmate shot and killed himself and a security guard after taking the guard’s gun while at Miami Valley Hospital.

Brian Booth, 30, was being treated in a private emergency department room when he overpowered 78-year-old Darrell Holderman of Franklin and took his gun before shooting him and fleeing.

Booth shot himself in the hospital parking lot, according to Dayton police.

Holderman was working for Merchants Security, which contracted with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates admitted to the hospital. Holderman had multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from the struggle with Booth, according to police.

Following that incident, the sheriff’s office announced it will have deputies stay with inmates who are taken to area hospitals for health care needs.

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Sydney Dawes contributed to this report.

Where to get help

The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 for free and confidential support and connection to resources.

A national hotline that is available for use is the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis line, where crisis resources are provided to individuals by a trained crisis counselor.

If someone in a mental health crisis is at immediate risk or immediate risk to others, call 911 or one of the following county agencies: