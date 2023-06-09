X

Joint traffic enforcement effort to take place Friday evening on SR 48

A group of law enforcement agencies will perform a joint traffic enforcement effort starting Friday evening on state Route 48.

According to a release, the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol will patrol Route 48 and connecting roadways from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The effort is part of the Dayton Service Initiative, a partnership of several area agencies in an effort to reduce crashes and suppress crime.

The initiative also includes police departments in Butler Township, Huber Heights, Moraine, Riverside, Trotwood and Vandalia. It was formed in 2021 in an attempt to reduce fatal crashes in the Dayton area.

Joint enforcements are announced ahead of time to alert the public, and frequently target areas like Route 48 where people commonly drive at high rates of speed.

