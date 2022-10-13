Judge rules Miami County man charged in father’s stabbing death incompetent to stand trial

The report further indicated Mayor is capable of being restored to competence within one year, the judge said.

Pratt ordered Mayor to remain at the hospital for treatment with medications to assist with his mental health issues.

County Prosecutor Tony Kendell and Jack Hemm, public defender, did not oppose the evaluation report. A first report was not included in the court record. The second report was requested after Mayor failed to participate fully in the initial evaluation, according to previous court hearings.

Sheriff’s deputies said David Mayor died at the Myers Road home he shared with his wife and son after he was stabbed during what was described as a domestic dispute. Police and medical personnel received a call to the house around 5:30 p.m. May 16.

Pratt also ordered that law enforcement officers accompany Mark Mayor should he require any off-site medical treatment during his time at the hospital.

